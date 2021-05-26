newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month commentary

By Conralyn Manglona
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all come from different backgrounds and each has a story to tell. It is important to talk about what makes us unique and to give us a chance to know and understand a person. A Pacific Islander myself, as it is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, I wanted to take the time to speak to that portion of diversity that lies within the Air Force.

