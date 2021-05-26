Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month commentary

Having been the most powerful naval aviation nation in Latin America, the Argentine air arm is now trying to recover from decades of lack of investment,. WITH MORE THAN 100 years of experience, Argentina’s naval aviation capability was not only one of the oldest in Latin America, but was for many years the biggest and most powerful. Now, after more than 30 years of little investment, the service is only a shadow of its former glory. But the missions continue, despite the limitations of the aircraft’s aging avionics, for example. The Naval Aviation Command (Spanish acronym COAN) reports into the Readiness and Training Command (COAA). This upper command also has under its control the commands of the fleet, marine infantry, submarine force and naval transport, in addition to the naval areas and bases. The COAN is organized into three Argentine Navy air bases, each of them with one or more navy air squadrons.