A New 'Waltons' TV Movie Is in the Works With The Original John-Boy

By Courtney Fox
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 3 days ago
In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story which first introduced the Walton family to TV audiences in 1971, a reboot TV movie is currently in the works at The CW. The Waltons' Homecoming will air later this year and the good news is Richard Thomas will be coming back as John Boy...in a manner of speaking.

