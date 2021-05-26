Retirement

It's been two months since millions of Americans received their third stimulus check, but at $1,400, it wasn't enough to help many of them. Fortunately, the stimulus check wasn't the only type of financial aid available in the American Rescue Plan relief package that became a law in March. For one thing, it also offers parents a way to get monthly checks thanks to the federal child tax credit. Also, homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages are be able to get help due to the Homeowners Assistance Fund in the plan. However, many of those facing financial dilemmas rent their homes, but there is help for them too, and some renters can actually receive up to $25,000.