Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Retirement

ar.gov
 15 days ago

My spouse will be Medicare eligible but I do not want to change to the Medicare Primary Plan. What are my options?

www.transform.ar.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dependents#I Go Back#Medicare#Retiree#Retirement Coverage#Coverage Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Small Businesscntraveler.com

6 Countries with Incentives to Retire There

The idea of retiring abroad is an appealing one. With no office tying you down, and the option to spend your days wherever—and however—you please, passing your time in a new country calls to many avid travelers. But once you decide to relocate abroad (and get a sense of what it will take to do so), you've got to decide where to go.
EconomyPosted by
9&10 News

Retiring Well: Estate Planning

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week, they’re discussing what your family needs to know in case something happens to you. “We’re going to be talking about this letter that you want to have or want to...
Aransas County, TXRockport Pilot

18 ACISD employees retire

The Aransas County Independent School District (ACISD) held a retirement reception for 18 of its former employees Wednesday, May 26 at the Rockport-Fulton High School’s Competition Gym lobby area. A separate reception was held last week for former ACISD Superintendent Joseph Patek. ACISD teacher Al Nesbit enters retirement after 32...
EconomyPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

Prepare for the future with retirement planning

Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet those goals. Real World Retirement Planning, presented by the Fort Worth Public Library and the Financial Planning Association, is a one-hour virtual workshop that will provide tools needed to get started toward those future goals.
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Rosauers Supermarkets’ CEO to Retire

Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. has revealed the upcoming retirement of longtime President and CEO Jeff Philipps, effective Aug. 13. His successor, Cliff Rigsbee, will join the team on June 21. Philipps has been CEO of the Pacific Northwest regional chain of supermarkets since July of 2000 and worked in the industry...
Americasspectrumretirement.com

Spectrum Retirement Accessibility Statement

At Spectrum Retirement, it’s important to us that all services are accessible to people with disabilities, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Spectrum Retirement and its affiliated communities comply with federal, state, and local laws, as well as the Fair Housing Act (FHA), Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (RA), and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Traditional Retirement Planning And Annuities

It’s hard to live in this great Town of Falmouth and not appreciate old traditions. Aside from our city’s historical significance, we have our own local traditions too. Take Ghelfi’s Candy on Main Street. They’ve been making the best home-made chocolates and dishing out creamy ice cream for over 35 years. And then there’s the Falmouth Road Race each summer, and my kids used to love Santa stepping off the boat at Falmouth Harbor at Christmas.
Economyworcesterma.gov

Retirement Board Finance Committee

The Worcester Retirement Board Actuary Financial meeting on will be held on Friday May 28th, 2021 at 9:00AM through teleconfrence. If you would like to participate, please email Lisa Poske at Poskel@worcestenna.gov for further information. Where?. Virtual Meeting. PUBLIC NOTICE: Meeting will be held virtually. Please see meeting agenda or...
Economydellamonaca.com

Your Will and Estate Planning Checklist

Dying without a last will creates additional costs and eliminates any chance your wishes for loved ones will be followed after your death. Typically, people think about last wills when they marry or have children, and then do not think about last wills or estate plans until they retire. While a last will is important, there are other estate planning documents that are just as important, says the recent article “10 Steps to Writing a Will” from U.S. News & World Report.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Heinz Endowments grants of $4.4 million target child care, education programs

The Heinz Endowments is awarding $4.4 million in grants for child-care and education initiatives, saying those sectors were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and need more funding than what state and federal sources provide. “The pandemic ripped open the curtain on the precarious state of our nation’s early childhood...
LawPauls Valley Daily Democrat

More questions about probate

Last week we reviewed the purpose and basic methods of probate. Because probate is an area of great interest to many people, it is appropriate to review a few of the most frequently asked questions relative to probate. • Is a will necessary for probate? An estate can be probated...
Income Taxgregoryricks.com

Seven Retirement Myths Debunked

Searching for “retirement planning rules” produces 221 million results on Google. Yes, there’s a lot of advice out there. But even the most common tips can put you on the wrong path, leading to retirement planning mistakes. Here are some of the leading legends, and why they should be taken...
ukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Construction Starts on Retirement Community

Source: https://www.ukconstructionmedia.co.uk/construction-news/. Stepnell has started work at Lifestory Group’s new £9.7 million independent living community for over 60s in Woodburn Green.The project has commenced in two stages, with enabling and demolition works previously carried out by Stepnell’s southern team in November 2021, following a successful two-stage tender process.The building, which is four storeys high, is set to complete in August 2022 and will be home to 44 high-specification apartments as well as a communal lounge to encourage socialisation amongst customers. There will also be external landscaping and a 37-space car park.As well as bringing economic benefits, the development will help the community to reduce its carbon footprint following Stepnell’s installation of ground source heat pumps and non-conventional gas boilers, which will provide customers with access to sustainably sourced utilities.
Income TaxPosted by
iHeartRadio

You Can Get Up To $25,000 In Stimulus Checks, But You Have To Act Fast

It's been two months since millions of Americans received their third stimulus check, but at $1,400, it wasn't enough to help many of them. Fortunately, the stimulus check wasn't the only type of financial aid available in the American Rescue Plan relief package that became a law in March. For one thing, it also offers parents a way to get monthly checks thanks to the federal child tax credit. Also, homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages are be able to get help due to the Homeowners Assistance Fund in the plan. However, many of those facing financial dilemmas rent their homes, but there is help for them too, and some renters can actually receive up to $25,000.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...