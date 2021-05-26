newsbreak-logo
Revised budget in the works

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said they are working on a revised government budget for next fiscal year to be submitted to the Legislature on or before July 1, 2021. In response to inquiry about budget submission during a radio press briefing last Friday, Atalig said they are looking at their current revenues and analyzing the impacts of the $481.9-million American Rescue Plan Act money that’s already been remitted to the CNMI and how that plays into their current revenue projection.

