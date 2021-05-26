Revised budget in the works

“This year’s budget can lay the foundation for our immediate and longer-term recovery—if we get it right,” Comptroller Stringer said. City Comptroller Scott Stringer on Monday released an analysis of the City’s Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Budget and outlined the state of the City’s finances as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to climb and a full reopening is underway. The new analysis of the Executive Budget spotlights the City’s planned spending of the federal COVID-related aid from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Comptroller Stringer called for the City to use the funds to enable a strong recovery and build a solid foundation for the future — notably ensuring a robust reopening of the economy and getting businesses and workers back, guaranteeing that the City’s financial condition is strong once stimulus funds are exhausted, and making the necessary investments needed to build the economy of the future.