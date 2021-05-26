Did emergent bilingual students lose a year of language while at home?
Traditionally, learning English in the U.S. K-12 context has been approached from an intervention perspective. The underlying thinking has been that learners who come to school not knowing English are at a deficit and need to “catch up” with their English-speaking peers. This thinking has been underscored by research indicating that English learners have a higher dropout rate than their native English-speaking peers.[1] This approach has perpetuated a deficit mindset, where we focus on what learners lack rather than what they possess.districtadministration.com