Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Did emergent bilingual students lose a year of language while at home?

By Maya Goodall
districtadministration.com
 13 days ago

Traditionally, learning English in the U.S. K-12 context has been approached from an intervention perspective. The underlying thinking has been that learners who come to school not knowing English are at a deficit and need to “catch up” with their English-speaking peers. This thinking has been underscored by research indicating that English learners have a higher dropout rate than their native English-speaking peers.[1] This approach has perpetuated a deficit mindset, where we focus on what learners lack rather than what they possess.

districtadministration.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Second Language#English Language Learners#Human Language#School Curriculum#National Curriculum#Foreign Languages#Emergent Bilinguals#National Academies Press#Home Language#Students#Language Transfer#Heritage Language#Impoverished Language#English Learners#Multilingual Learners#Youth Learning English#Learner#Teachers#Educators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
ScienceeSchool Online

Engaging Emergent Bilinguals with Edtech

Structured Literacy helps educators differentiate between reading instruction that is truly informed by the Science of Reading research from those that are not. Learn how this approach helps students become successful readers and confident learners. Free registration required to view this resource. Register today and receive free access to all...
EducationGadsden Times

Year of distance learning spotlights need for better language access in schools

From the sudden change in daily routines to navigating online education in homes with limited Internet access—distance learning posed many unique challenges for families this year. In non-English speaking households, the sudden shift in schooling presented its own set of problems. Families and students were not only cut off from...
HealthWashington Post

In Fairfax, students are losing skills — and hope

The May 23 front-page article “How America failed students with disabilities during the pandemic” was important reporting on the suffering of children with disabilities while virtual learning. Though the first failure may have belonged to America, the ongoing failure belongs to local school boards and administrators. The federal government generously...
Wayland, MAwaylandstudentpress.com

The students still at home: the social lives of WRAP students

Before Wayland High School went all in, students part of the Wayland Remote Alternative Program (WRAP) were indistinguishable from regular students. But now that WHS is all in, the difference is stark. WRAP students have not been at school for over one year, and with this comes hardships in maintaining their social connections with those going to school in person.
EducationTechnician Online

OPINION: Every student can benefit from minoring or double majoring with a foreign language

Studying a foreign language has countless advantages, especially in a time when we are all trying to build up our resumes to be the best they can be. While most students consider internships and research experience as obvious contenders to build up their resumes, fluency in another language is often overlooked. However, adding a foreign language minor or double major to your undergraduate degree is one of the best ways to beef up your resume, potentially putting you ahead of the crowd.
Columbia, NCcarolinapanorama.com

Columbia nursing student uses languages to bridge cultural divides

Born and raised in Rwanda, Emma Rwirangira has a knack for languages. She speaks four of them: Kinyarwanda, French, Swahili, and English. However, she spoke no English at all when she and her husband moved to the United States in 2011. “It wasn’t an easy road,” says Emma. “I had to learn to talk and write just like a baby.” Eventually, Emma got the hang of it and began thinking about her future. She had been studying to become a nurse in East Africa, but would now have start all over if she wanted to continue on that path.
MinoritiesLebanon-Express

3 ways schools can improve STEM learning for Black students

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Black people make up just 9% of the STEM workforce in the U.S. As a scholar who studies how STEM educators can more effectively reach Black students, I want to help all people develop an understanding of how anti-Black racism is a significant barrier for Black students learning STEM.
Milwaukee, WIuwm.edu

Teacher of the year stresses value of language

When Susan Richardson’s students take a test and come across the word perpendicular, they’re not fazed, even though they’ve learned the concept in German as “senkrecht auf einander.”. “We have kids who never learned math in English, and they’ve never heard the word perpendicular in class, yet when they take...
EducationGamespot

21 Courses That Will Teach You American Sign Language For $20

Have you ever wanted to learn sign language? Many people do, but the thought of communicating without words can feel intimidating. And yet, American Sign Language is the primary form of communication for the hearing and speaking impaired, with around 500,000 people using ASL in the U.S. and Canada. ASL has even seen new interest thanks to movies such as A Quiet Place.
Lifestylesflcn.com

Tips on How to Learn a Language While Traveling

Everyone loves traveling, especially when it comes to visiting far-off places you’ve never been to before. While doing so, you can spend some time learning a new language such as Spanish, French, or German. Data by The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) indicated that international tourism numbers plummeted by 65% in...
Orlando, FLwmar2news

Students losing more ground in math during the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Is the pandemic having an impact on kids’ academic skills? A handful of new studies suggest students are losing more ground in math right now, rather than reading. Researchers say it may be more difficult to teach some math concepts in virtual classrooms. For three-year...
Educationhometownsource.com

The case for a bilingual education

If you’re anything like me, you might wish to erase the memories of the past 15 months. The pandemic, politics, and civil unrest were front and center, and schools did not escape the turmoil. Public health decisions, such as shifts in learning models, were often viewed through a political lens. While some expressed grave concern for their family’s health and well-being when our schools opened last fall, others were dismayed when the same schools moved to distance learning. It’s completely understandable. Nothing is more important to a parent than their child, and few things are as important as a child’s health or their education.
Orange County, NCunc.edu

In the face of emergency, Gillings trains students to prepare and respond

When leadership at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health made plans in 2019 to launch a learning program in disaster preparedness and relief, they didn’t anticipate rolling it out in the middle of a global pandemic. But when Gillings on the Ground, a new training course for the Carolina community, kicked off in October 2020, participants found that it couldn’t have been more timely.