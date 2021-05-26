newsbreak-logo
Here's Unreal Engine 5 running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Epic shows off Unreal Engine 5 running in real-time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware. Unreal Engine 5 made its debut running on PlayStation 5, and Sony since invested $450 million into Epic. Now we get our first look at the engine running on Microsoft's new Xbox Series X hardware. Today Epic showcased more details about Unreal Engine 5 and the big benefits it offers developers. The new engine is incredibly efficient, powerful, and versatile, and while the latest video is more so aimed at developers, it gives gamers a good idea of what to expect from new next-gen exclusives.

