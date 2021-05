Kentucky is well known for being the bourbon capital of the world, producing 95% of the world's supply (via Kentucky Distiller's Association). So it's a big deal when a bourbon is named "Best Kentucky Bourbon" — as Buffalo Trace Distillery's W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B was at the 2021 American World Whiskies Awards in February (via Lane Report). It's an even bigger deal when a bourbon is named "World's Best Bourbon," as that same bourbon was awarded at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards. The bourbon was acclaimed for being "delicious and well balanced" and "punchy with complex flora and fruity notes." Buffalo Trace is no stranger to awards, having won more than 100 since 2000, according to their website. What sets this particular award apart is the origins of the product, which was crowd-sourced from fans.