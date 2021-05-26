‘The Crank’ gears up for UFC 263

Martin J. Ward (24-1-2, 11 KOs) faces South Africa's Azinga Fuzile (14-1, 8 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF super featherweight title, which is currently vacant. Former champion Joseph Diaz lost the title on the scales and then fought Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov to a draw, so the Fuzile-Ward winner likey faces Rakhimov for the vacant title. The fight takes place in Las Vegas on the Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares undercard, airing live on DAZN. Fuzile said, “I’m ready for the fight, I’ve been preparing for three months for the fight. I’m ready, I can’t wait for Saturday to beat Martin. I promise you, Martin, I’m going to win. I signed the contract to fight and that’s what I’m going to do on fight night." Fuzile's last fight came in 2019, a loss to Rakhimov.