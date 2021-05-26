newsbreak-logo
Vise CEO Samir Vasavada and Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire break down the art of the pitch

Jordan Crook
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good pitch deck is short and simple, and covers the key points in less than 12 words a slide. We sat down with Vasavada and Maguire to talk about the early fundraising process for Vise, specifically the seed round, and get a look at the startup’s first pitch deck. We discussed what Vasavada has learned about delivering a good fundraising pitch, and what stood out about the pitch and the product for Maguire.

BusinessTechCrunch

Shaun Maguire (Sequoia) + Samir Vasavada (Vise)

Shaun Maguire, partner at Sequoia, has been on both sides of the table, as an entrepreneur and investor. His portfolio includes Stripe, Opendoor, IonQ, Spinlaunch, Lambda School, Dandelion Energy, Clutter, and Vise. Samir Vasavada cofounded Vise in 2016 to bring AI to financial advisors and has raised more than $60 million. Hear these two discuss how the fintech landscape is evolving, how to successfully raise funding in fintech, and how they overcome challenges together.
