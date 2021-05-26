Hoosier Native, Stump, to Lead National FFA Organization
The National FFA Organization and the National FFA Foundation named Scott Stump the new chief executive officer of both organizations, effective Monday, June 21. Stump, who lives on a small ranch in Stoneham, Colorado, with his wife, Denise and three children, Brady, Ross and Emma, has a background rich in agricultural education, career and technical education and FFA. He received his bachelor's in agricultural education from Purdue University and his MBA from Western Governor's University.