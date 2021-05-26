newsbreak-logo
Snowflake Reports Widening Losses But Raises Full-Year Guidance

By Jordan Novet, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowflake's revenue beat estimates for the quarter as losses mounted. Goldman Sachs upgraded Snowflake stock to buy earlier this month as its performance trailed that of the Nasdaq. Snowflake shares fell as much as 8% in extended trading on Wednesday after the data-analytics software company barely met analysts' expectations for...

