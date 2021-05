Image Source: Getty/ Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Lana Condor's hair and makeup at the MTV Movie & TV Awards were so stunning, we wouldn't blame you if you didn't notice her nails at first, but the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star may have had the best manicure of the night. While the silver sequins of varying sizes, which matched her floor-sweeping, sequined Giorgio Armani gown, looked like the main attraction of Condor's manicure, the backs of her nails were just as noteworthy. She was rocking the latest "flipside" manicure trend with a hidden pop of sparkle underneath her nails.