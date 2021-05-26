newsbreak-logo
Enrollment and Eligibility

 5 days ago

What supporting documentation is needed to complete my enrollment or drop coverage?

Educationroblawnews.com

Unit 2 preschool enrollment open

Tadpole’s Corner Preschool at Robinson High School is now enrolling children for the 2021-222 school... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PoliticsGillette News Record

FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit now open for enrollment

A federal program designed to help families struggling to pay for internet service is now open for enrollment. The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
Educationbarrow.k12.ga.us

Get your Certificate of Enrollment ASAP

Students planning to get driver’s permits or licenses over the summer should request a Certificate of Enrollment now from the front office. The Department of Driver’s Services website also says one of these will work to show student enrollment: a current student ID with first and last name or a copy of a current transcript, progress report or report card. Good luck! https://dds.georgia.gov/how-do-i-learners-permit.
Nebraska Statearlingtoncitizen.com

4-H enrollment deadline approaching

4-H is not just for youth who live on the farm but also has resources and programs for everyone! The 4-H program strives to spark youths' interest, create an environment that makes each youth feel as they belong to an organization, and build relationships among their peers and adult volunteers. When youth can hit all of these marks, their sense of engagement increases. One of the most common aspects of 4-H to many families is county fair. The fair allows youth to showcase everything they have learned over the year.
Healthnewschannel20.com

Enrollment open for young children in Moderna vaccine study

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-based health system is enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study. Henry Ford Health System says Thursday that the KidCOVE study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the pharma company’s mRNA-1273 vaccine for that age group. The mRNA-1273...
Columbia, SCthedailyinsurancenews.com

Federal government extends enrollment for health insurance

COLUMBIA, SC – Public health enrollment has been extended to August 15th thanks to funding the American rescue plan. Families and individuals seeking health insurance can look to the government for affordable options Insurance marketplace. Officials encourage citizens to do so as soon as possible. “Registration closes on August 15th....
Collegesnjbmagazine.com

2021 Undergrad Enrollment Falls, Graduate Enrollment Climbs

Initial data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicates that national undergraduate enrollment in spring 2021 has experienced its largest decline since the onset of the pandemic, while graduate enrollment continued to increase across the nation. Undergraduate Enrollment: Overall, undergraduate enrollment declined 5.9% in spring 2021 compared to spring...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Special enrollment period for those seeking health insurance

MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic highlighted the importance of maintaining health insurance coverage. Now those without it may qualify during a Special Enrollment Period. The period began April first and will run through Aug. 15. The savings are a result of American Rescue Plan. In early July those who qualified...