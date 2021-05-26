Enrollment and Eligibility

4-H is not just for youth who live on the farm but also has resources and programs for everyone! The 4-H program strives to spark youths' interest, create an environment that makes each youth feel as they belong to an organization, and build relationships among their peers and adult volunteers. When youth can hit all of these marks, their sense of engagement increases. One of the most common aspects of 4-H to many families is county fair. The fair allows youth to showcase everything they have learned over the year.