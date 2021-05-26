The Bar Exam Doesn’t Hold Law Schools Accountable, It Covers Their Failures
Straw arguments are notoriously bad at fending off a good rhetorical beating, which is why it’s so weird to see one hold up so well to scrutiny. To be fair, GW’s Professor Roger Schechter makes some good points in his recent Bloomberg Law article “Let’s Not Toss Out the Bar Exam Just Yet.” So I guess I’m saying “let’s not toss out this article just yet.” But still, the article contextualizes itself around a flawed premise. It’s a good primer on why the immediate abolition of the bar exam followed by no further licensing reform would be a bad policy.abovethelaw.com