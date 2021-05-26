This Is How You Do the 3D Photo Effect That's Taking Over TikTok

I HATE THIS SM 😭😭😳 #texttospeech #grammerly. Has the new TikTok text-to-speech change-up got you down? Don't sweat it, we have a fix. First, some background: In North America, TikTok's text-to-speech feature is a computer-automated female voice that speaks subtitles into words, and in the UK, it's a computer-automated male voice (with a rockin' accent). But due to a lawsuit, TikTok has recently changed its female automated voice to a much different, more upbeat "valley girl" version — which some users are not fans of. This new voice has prompted TikTokers to outsource text-to-speech through other sources, like Uberduck.ai, using characters and real-life stars like Nicki Minaj and SpongeBob Squarepants to dub their videos *cue the bahaha SpongeBob laugh*. If you want to change your text-to-speech so that the voice is something different, here's how: