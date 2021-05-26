City of Huntsville Municipal Offices Closed for Memorial Day

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will conduct Traffic Safety checkpoints through the weekend. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers. The Task Force utilizes data provided by NASO (North Alabama Safety Office) to determine traffic accident hotspots across the City. There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville, and officers will conduct checkpoints at one or more of the locations. Remember to also buckle up, failure to buckle up is a contributing factor in many traffic fatalities.