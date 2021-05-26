newsbreak-logo
Huntsville, AL

City of Huntsville Municipal Offices Closed for Memorial Day

Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, Alabama
 3 days ago
City of Huntsville municipal offices will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. This includes Animal Services, Public Transit (Orbit and Access) and Municipal Court. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.

  • Garbage Collection: Residential collection will be delayed one day the week of May 31-June 4. Monday’s collection will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday’s will be Wednesday and so on.
  • Parks & Recreation: All facilities are closed except the splash pads at Brahan Spring Park and Bicentennial Park, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Public Safety: Essential police and fire personnel will remain on duty throughout the holiday.
