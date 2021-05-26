newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Parking Authority apologizes, refunds woman $475 after ticketing, towing her car

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAjPo_0aCMfX3B00

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Parking Authority apologized and refunded $475 to a woman whose car they accidentally ticketed and impounded.

When Liz Miner, 23, first moved to the city, she got an expensive parking ticket and vowed to never get one again, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Miner, who works as an auditor at a public accounting firm, takes a photo of her car each time she parks it. In April, she parked legally in front of a flower shop, in her permit zone. The car was there for days until one Thursday afternoon when it was ticketed at 1:35 p.m. and then towed for being in a spot reserved for drivers with disabilities.

The spot was converted to a handicapped space while her car was parked there.

“It looked like there were brand-new handicapped parking signs and I was like, ‘What the heck?’” Miner said. “I didn’t realize they could just switch the signs. They basically accused me of parking in a handicapped spot that wasn’t a handicapped spot when I parked there.”

Miner said she had no notice that the space would be converted. She got her car back from the impound lot after paying $475 for the ticket and tow fee.

After more than six weeks of trying, officials with the parking authority said Monday that they submitted a request for her refund.

“The car was clearly parked there before the signs were installed, because that was listed on the work order,” Marty O’Rourke, authority spokesperson, told the Inquirer. “The PPA will ask that the ticket be dismissed and all fines and towing fees be refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towing#Car Parking#Refunds#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Ppa#Cox Media Group#Authority Spokesperson#April#Accounting Firm#Sign Switcheroo#Phillyinquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
WOKV

American Airlines extends alcohol sale suspension through Sept. 13

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines announced Saturday that it was extending its suspension of alcohol service in the main cabin of flights through Sept. 13. The decision was revealed in an internal memo to flight attendants of the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline, KXAS reported. American Airlines joined Southwest Airlines,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

‘Watershed moment’: Philly’s new police oversight board moves forward

Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing an independent and permanent watchdog group to investigate allegations of police misconduct. A City Council committee on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation that details the duties and powers of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the current Police Advisory Commission, a group that has long lacked the authority and funding to make lasting change.
Philadelphia, PAmorethanthecurve.com

SEPTA to drop capacity limits, but not masks, on June 1st

SEPTA has announced that starting June 1st it will remove passenger capacity limits on vehicles that were put into place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mask requirements for customers and employees will remain in place until further notice. “Removing vehicle capacity limits to meet increased ridership demand...
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

SEPTA to remove COVID-19 capacity limits in June

Occupancy restrictions on SEPTA buses, trains, subways and trolleys will be no more beginning June 1, the transit authority said Monday. SEPTA is eliminating capacity limits — first implemented at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — as vaccination rates increase and infections decrease across the Philadelphia region. "Removing vehicle...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Philadelphia, PAjusticenewsflash.com

After the judge dismissed the charges against the Philadelphia police, Krasner vowed to fight, and the Philadelphia police sprayed the protesters with pepper on I-676.

A former police officer in Philadelphia shot a video of protesters praying to Pepper on Interstate 676 during the civil unrest last year. All charges against him were dismissed in court on Monday. This prompted the District Attorney Larry Krasner to make a bold response to keep the case alive.
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Philadelphia, PAMiddletown Press

Girl, 6, hit in leg by gunfire in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by gunfire in west Philadelphia, police said. Police said the girl was wounded in the Mantua neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, police said. Police Commissioner...