Baltimore, MD

SoMD Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTZVw_0aCMfVHj00

The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington D.C. has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Southern Maryland Region until 10 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

A severe thunderstorm watch is a severe weather watch product issued by regional offices of weather forecasting agencies throughout the world when meteorological conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms as defined by regional criteria that may contain large hail, straight-line winds, lightning, intense hydrological phenomena and/or tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm watch does not necessarily mean that severe weather is actually occurring, only that conditions present a credible risk for thunderstorms producing severe weather phenomena to affect portions of the watch area. A watch must not be confused with a severe thunderstorm warning.

MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY

ANNE ARUNDEL

BALTIMORE

CALVERT

CAROLINE

CARROLL

CECIL

CHARLES

DORCHESTER

FREDERICK

GARRETT

HARFORD

HOWARD

KENT

MONTGOMERY

PRINCE GEORGES

QUEEN ANNE`S

SOMERSET

ST. MARYS

TALBOT

WASHINGTON

WICOMICO

WORCESTER

MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE

BALTIMORE CITY

The post SoMD Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

MD
Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
