SoMD Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington D.C. has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Southern Maryland Region until 10 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

A severe thunderstorm watch is a severe weather watch product issued by regional offices of weather forecasting agencies throughout the world when meteorological conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms as defined by regional criteria that may contain large hail, straight-line winds, lightning, intense hydrological phenomena and/or tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm watch does not necessarily mean that severe weather is actually occurring, only that conditions present a credible risk for thunderstorms producing severe weather phenomena to affect portions of the watch area. A watch must not be confused with a severe thunderstorm warning.

MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY

ANNE ARUNDEL

BALTIMORE

CALVERT

CAROLINE

CARROLL

CECIL

CHARLES

DORCHESTER

FREDERICK

GARRETT

HARFORD

HOWARD

KENT

MONTGOMERY

PRINCE GEORGES

QUEEN ANNE`S

SOMERSET

ST. MARYS

TALBOT

WASHINGTON

WICOMICO

WORCESTER

MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE

BALTIMORE CITY

