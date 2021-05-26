Cancel
Sunnyside, Queens Is An Affordable Neighborhood for Renters and Home Buyers

By Lauren Paley
streeteasy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for an area that combines a small-town feel with big-city accessibility, this friendly New York City neighborhood offers both. Located just 15 minutes from Midtown Manhattan, Sunnyside, Queens, is a diverse and affordable neighborhood that residents love and housing-seekers shouldn’t ignore. It’s home to the historic Sunnyside Gardens, one of the country’s first planned communities. Plus, it boasts a slew of quality restaurants and watering holes. With a rental median asking price of $1,800 and a sales median asking price of $404,500 as of April 2021, Sunnyside’s housing costs fall well below Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Talk about budget-friendly! Still not convinced? StreetEasy dives into what makes Sunnyside, Queens, one of the top affordable places to live in NYC.

