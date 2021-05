The attorney general announced on Monday a new task force to combat COVID-19 fraud that will involve multiple agencies. Over the last 14 months as the federal government has been spending trillions of dollars on pandemic and economic relief, one area of major concern and focus has been waste, fraud and abuse of funds, especially with the Small Business Administration's programs and stimulus payments. President Biden has been encouraging rigorous oversight of funds, invoking what he championed in 2009 when former President Obama put him in charge of implementing the Recovery Act.