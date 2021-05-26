newsbreak-logo
Build your own rain garden

By Iva Maurin
Saipan Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rainy season will be coming in a few months, and along with it comes stormwater that go eventually into our oceans. Problem lies, however, when this stormwater picks up sediments along the way, becomes polluted and badly affects our coral reefs. Rain gardens are “depressions” or “dips” that slow...

