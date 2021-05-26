newsbreak-logo
ZipRecruiter Stock Pops As Company Braces For Post-Pandemic Demand

By Sophia Kunthara
crunchbase.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZipRecruiter’s stock popped on its first day of trading, opening at $20 on Wednesday after setting a reference price of $18. The Santa Monica-based company went public through a direct listing, meaning it didn’t sell a block of shares before it began trading on the public markets. ZipRecruiter, which connects job seekers to employers, reached a valuation of $2.4 billion through its direct listing at its reference price.

news.crunchbase.com
Stockscrowdfundinsider.com

SPAC: SoFi On Track to Trade on Nasdaq

SoFi, one of the most successful Fintechs in the US, is on track to trade next week following a successful merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE). The combined company is expected to start trading on Nasdaq on June 1, 2021, under the new ticker symbol “SOFI” and “SOFIW” for SoFi warrants.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Northern Star Acquisition Stock Popped Today

Shares of Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC) popped 12.2% in 3:10 p.m. EDT trading Friday, after shareholders of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) voted to approve its acquisition of online pet products store BarkBox. So what. Northern Star's successful shareholder vote sets the stage for the company to proceed with...
Public Healthsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Pandemic-Born Companies Solving Pandemic-Born Problems

Many businesses pivoted during the pandemic to new products and services and some individuals who were laid off as a result of the pandemic saw opportunities to start entirely new companies. Such as our next guest. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as...
Public HealthPosted by
TechRadar

The future CIO: a post-pandemic position

The most obvious impact of the pandemic on the world of work was the overnight shift to remote work. Almost half (46 percent) of Britons in employment were forced to work from home in April 2020. Now, with much of the country favoring some form of flexible working in a post-pandemic world, business models are going to change forever.
StocksInvestorPlace

PLTR Stock: The Big News Giving Palantir Shares a Pop Today

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is getting a boost on Friday after announcing a new contract. According to a press release, Palantir Technologies has signed a contract that will have it continue to work with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). This will have PLTR providing it with enterprise data management and an AI-enabled mission command platform.
Public Healthbostonnews.net

Coronavirus: the companies that profited during a pandemic

No one's been a winner during the coronavirus pandemic. In a year when millions of lives were lost, a huge portion of the population were trapped in their houses, the elderly were effectively imprisoned in care homes, economies crashed, the job market slumped, and even those who profited in 2020 would rather the pandemic hadn't happened.
Public HealthChicago Sun-Times

CEO pay rose even as pandemic ravaged economy, Equilar survey finds

Pay for corporate chief executive officers at som eof the biggest companies in the United States rose again last year even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the world. The median pay package for a CEO at an S&P 500 company hit $12.7 million in 2020 — half made more, and half made less. That’s up 5% over median pay for that same group of CEOs in 2019 and an acceleration from the 4.1% climb last year, according to data analyzed by Equilar for The Associated Press.
Stockssharewise.com

Estee Lauder Companies A Stock

Estee Lauder Companies A gained 1.000% compared to yesterday. Our community is currently high on Estee Lauder Companies A with 3 Buy predictions and 0 Sell predictions.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Fintech unicorn Stash is weighing options for going public

The financial technology firm Stash is exploring options for a market listing, such as merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. “Goldman Sachs acts as our adviser and we continuously assess the market to determine our...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Bearing Demand To Climb Rapidly During Post-Pandemic Period

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts global demand for bearings to grow 5.2% per year to $100 billion in 2025, rebounding from lows in 2020. Sales will climb rapidly during the post-pandemic period, fueled by:. improving economic conditions around the world and a recovery...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Welbilt Stock Popped 24% Friday

Back in April, shares of commercial foodservice company Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) jumped after it announced plans to be acquired by larger competitor Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). At the time, investors thought the combination that would create a kitchen equipment supply leader in the commercial foodservice space was a good one for shareholders of both companies, and shares of both companies popped.
Public HealthVentureBeat

AI in a post-pandemic economy

The global economy is poised to finally get back on its feet now that COVID-19 appears to be on the wane (fingers crossed). But while people around the world are hoping everything will soon return to normal, technologies like artificial intelligence are already creating a new business environment that will be distinctly different from the old.
EconomyClick2Houston.com

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.
StocksNASDAQ

5 Tech Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Could These Top Tech Stocks Be Worth Investing In?. For investors looking for the most active stocks today, tech stocks could be in their sights. After all, the tech industry as a whole appears to be on the recovery in the stock market today. If anything, the growth story in tech remains the same. This is because tech companies will likely continue to innovate and compete, such is the nature of tech today. Not only would this benefit organizations and investors alike, but it would also accelerate the adoption of new technologies globally. Could this be enough to warrant investors taking advantage of the current weakness in the sector?