ZipRecruiter Stock Pops As Company Braces For Post-Pandemic Demand
ZipRecruiter’s stock popped on its first day of trading, opening at $20 on Wednesday after setting a reference price of $18. The Santa Monica-based company went public through a direct listing, meaning it didn’t sell a block of shares before it began trading on the public markets. ZipRecruiter, which connects job seekers to employers, reached a valuation of $2.4 billion through its direct listing at its reference price.news.crunchbase.com