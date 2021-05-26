Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen Bring Up Wives In Crude And Personal Insults On Social Media
Chael Sonnen may be a busy man nowadays, but he seems to always find time to mock Jon Jones. The two went back at it again recently, with the insults being beyond personal. When Jones and Sonnen fought back in 2013, there was not actually much between them in the way of beef. They coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter, but the only reason they fought was because Chael offered to step up on short notice to fight Jon, but Jon refused.middleeasy.com