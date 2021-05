Continuing the tradition for the 24th successive year, Rotana is showcasing its portfolio of hospitality offerings at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021. Commenting on the importance of the event, Rotana President and CEO Guy Hutchinson, said: “ATM plays a significant role in the growth of the travel and tourism industry and this year, it has an even more important role to play, as key figures from the sector will deliberate on critical factors for a strong, fast-paced and sustainable recovery, which will also be pivotal for overall economic growth. The global event provides an excellent platform for us to explore further growth opportunities and put in place building blocks for future development” added Hutchinson.