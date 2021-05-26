Vaccine Ingredient SM-102 Is Safe

I confess I was writing a summary of my articles on SARS-CoV-2 and it has not been going well, but in the meantime my colleagues Kelly Kandra and Elias Olsen and I have made a video. (It is a little stiff, but we will get better at it.) When this infection started, only one scientific paper about it had been published, and that was in The Lancet, the British medical journal. And the SARS-Cov-2 sequence had arrived at the NIH on January 10, 2020. The stories of the first scientists who discovered the disease and sequenced the virus are heroic because they were doing science in an authoritarian society, and that can be scary. The intense effort continued in labs and hospitals around the world. There are now tens of thousands of papers and we know a lot about the biology of the coronaviruses and how to confront them.