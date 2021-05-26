newsbreak-logo
Vaccine Ingredient SM-102 Is Safe

By Saranac Hale Spencer
Annenberg Political Fact Check
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna uses an ingredient called SM-102 to deliver the mRNA that carries instructions for how to develop antibodies against the novel coronavirus. A widely shared video is now spreading the falsehood that SM-102 is harmful, but the warning label it shows is for chloroform, not SM-102.

