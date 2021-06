The summer TV season is about to roll out in a big way. And, sure, the coming weeks and months will deliver plenty of new shows worth checking out. But many of us will also want to lean into the comfort and familiarity of our established favorites — summer mainstays like “America’s Got Talent,” “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother” and others. In addition, there’s the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week, and, of course, the Summer Olympics from Tokyo, Japan.