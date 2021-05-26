Trial for a West Chester man accused of killing 4 family members pushed back by another year
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The trial for a West Chester man accused of murdering four family members has been pushed back by another year. This comes after Judge Greg Howard denied defense attorneys' requests in April after they filed a motion asking for another continuance. The defense attorneys said the COVID-19 pandemic has created obstacles and challenges in getting documents from overseas.www.wlwt.com