Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — While studying at Howard University, young Chadwick Boseman helped lead a student protest against plans to merge his beloved College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts and Sciences. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...

Colleges
Education
Minoritiescybernews.com

The man behind the Oscars Chadwick Boseman NFT tribute: why do NFTs excite black artists?

Despite the backlash that followed the NFT tribute to Chadwick Boseman during the Oscars, black artists are hoping that NFT platforms will end the abuse of artists online. Digital artist Andre Oshea was commissioned to create an NFT to honor Chadwick Boseman, who passed August 2020 at the Oscars. The star of the Black Panther, among other movies, was nominated for best actor in a leading role (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). Yet, Anthony Hopkins won, and Oshea’s tribute to Boseman upset quite a few people.
MoviesWashington Post

Ta-Nehisi Coates took Black Panther to dark places — and it paid off

After five years, it comes to an end: the acclaimed run of one of the most important Black minds of a generation scripting the most important Black superhero of all time. Ta-Nehisi Coates’s last issue of Black Panther was published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, wrapping up a job that he debuted in 2016, at a time of awakening in the industry. Gone were the days of publishers being able to pat themselves on the back for creations such as the Puerto Rican/African American Spider-Man, Miles Morales, while not having someone who looked like Morales be a part of the creative process. The rise of social media gave voice to diverse corners of comics fandom. They digitally shouted to the rooftops that people of color should be guiding the few pop-culture superhero icons of color. You could pretend to not hear it, but the laws of social media made it impossible for the message not to be seen.
Collegesillinoisnewstoday.com

Howard Names Chadwick Boseman Art College | National

Washington (AP) — While studying at Howard University, a young Chadwick Boseman helped guide students’ protests against plans to integrate his beloved art college into the College of Liberal Arts. He failed that goal, but 20 years later, the acclaimed actor was given posthumous honor as the origin of the...
Collegesnewyorkbeacon.com

Howard University’s College of Fine Arts Is Now Named After Chadwick Boseman

Howard University has announced an amazing tribute to one of its most notable alumni—the late beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. According to the Washington Post, Howard University announced on Wednesday that it will be naming its newly established College of Fine Arts after Boseman, who graduated from the HBCU in 2000. Boseman died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer.