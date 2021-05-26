Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech golfer Kramer wins Atlanta Open

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmateur Aidan Kramer, a rising sophomore and a member of the Georgia Tech golf team, won the Yamaha Atlanta Open on Tuesday at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. Kramer defeated a pair of club professionals — Chad Thomas of West Pines Golf Club in Douglasville, and Greg Edwards from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta — in a one-hole playoff.

