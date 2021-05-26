Florida Department of Health reports 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 66 virus-related deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reported 66 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Wednesday.

That brings the total number of deaths attributed to the virus in Florida to 37,382 since the pandemic began.

The department of health reported an additional 2,327 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

It’s the highest number of new cases in a day since Saturday when nearly 3,500 new cases were reported.

The new coronavirus cases bring the total number in the state to more than 2.3 million since the pandemic began.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all American adults have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, more than 17 million Floridians had received at least one dose of either COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

See a county-by-county breakdown of total (and new) cases below, and click here for an interactive map of cases statewide:

Orange: CASES: 142,217 (+197); DEATHS: 1,300 (+6)

Polk: CASES: 70,724 (+107); DEATHS: 1,373 (+1)

Osceola: CASES: 45,921 (+63); DEATHS: 523 (+0)

Volusia: CASES: 44,629 (+74); DEATHS: 834 (+1)

Brevard: CASES: 42,767 (+51); DEATHS: 894 (+0)

Marion: CASES: 31,815 (+25); DEATHS: 980 (-0)

Seminole: CASES: 35,140 (+52); DEATHS: 510 (+1)

Lake: CASES: 30,893 (+45); DEATHS: 660 (+14)

Sumter: CASES: 9,467 (+2); DEATHS: 280 (+1)

Flagler: CASES: 7,459 (+9); DEATHS: 112 (+2)

