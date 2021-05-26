newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Florida Department of Health reports 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 66 virus-related deaths

By Charles Frazier, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reported 66 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state Wednesday.

That brings the total number of deaths attributed to the virus in Florida to 37,382 since the pandemic began.

The department of health reported an additional 2,327 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday.

It’s the highest number of new cases in a day since Saturday when nearly 3,500 new cases were reported.

The new coronavirus cases bring the total number in the state to more than 2.3 million since the pandemic began.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all American adults have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, more than 17 million Floridians had received at least one dose of either COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

See a county-by-county breakdown of total (and new) cases below, and click here for an interactive map of cases statewide:

Orange: CASES: 142,217 (+197); DEATHS: 1,300 (+6)

Polk: CASES: 70,724 (+107); DEATHS: 1,373 (+1)

Osceola: CASES: 45,921 (+63); DEATHS: 523 (+0)

Volusia: CASES: 44,629 (+74); DEATHS: 834 (+1)

Brevard: CASES: 42,767 (+51); DEATHS: 894 (+0)

Marion: CASES: 31,815 (+25); DEATHS: 980 (-0)

Seminole: CASES: 35,140 (+52); DEATHS: 510 (+1)

Lake: CASES: 30,893 (+45); DEATHS: 660 (+14)

Sumter: CASES: 9,467 (+2); DEATHS: 280 (+1)

Flagler: CASES: 7,459 (+9); DEATHS: 112 (+2)

Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Department#State Department#Fdoh#American#Floridians#Cox Media Group#Florida Dept Health#Deaths#Vaccine Updates#Vaccine Confidence#Fla#Brevard#Marion#Communications Resources#Osceola#Lake#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Richmond, VAPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Since the nose doesn't know pot is now legal, K-9s retire

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Asking dogs to follow their noses won't work anymore in states that have legalized marijuana. As Virginia prepares to legalize adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana on July 1, drug-sniffing police dogs from around the state are being forced into early retirement, following a trend in other states where legalization has led to K-9s being put out to pasture earlier than planned.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Illegal red piranha found in Louisiana lake

BATON ROUGE, La. — A red piranha native to South America was found in a Lousiana lake earlier this week, wildlife officials said. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the fish was found in the Baton Rouge University Lakes, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported. The fish,...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.