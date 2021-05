Rafael Mora-Contreras had been granted a retrial in 2017, but prosecutors recently reached a plea deal with him.A Washington County man who was convicted of murdering his would-be brother-in-law 20 years ago and later sentenced to life in prison pleaded guilty to lesser charges Tuesday, May 25, avoiding a retrial, prosecutors said. Rafael Mora-Contreras pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree kidnapping in the 2000 killing of Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman, 20, said the Washington County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday. Mora Contreras was sentenced to 25 years and 10 months in prison, prosecutors said. Pizano-Guzman disappeared on the evening...