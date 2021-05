Lapwai, Idaho- Nimiipuu Health (NMPH) has been working diligently to vaccinate patients since the vaccine became available. Recently, NMPH was able to work with the Central Public Health District to obtain doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer Vaccine), which is now recommended for youth ages 12 and up. As widespread vaccination continues to be an imperative tool to aid in putting a stop to the pandemic, NMPH will now be scheduling appointments for youth to receive the Pfizer Vaccine.