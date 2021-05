Efforts to save Huron Central Railway (HCR) operations between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury seem to have proven to be successful. Though an agreement is not yet officially signed, “enough progress has been made, both at a federal and provincial level, that HCR is comfortable that it will in fact finalize agreements with both levels of government (to save the railway line’s operations between the Sault and Sudbury),” said Joe Fratesi, who serves as HCR task force co-chair.