Politics

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 5 days ago

Babysit grandkids, although at 10 & 12 it’s more just make sure they stay out of mischief. Go to car shows and cruise-ins. Host one car club’s national convention here in late summer. Get a deck built for Mrs RNUG. And a bit of kitchen remodeling. Not necessarily in the...

capitolfax.com
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
Illinois Statetelegraphherald.com

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities found a household substance in an inmate’s cell at Anamosa State Penitentiary that could be used to make explosives. The state Department of Corrections said Saturday that the substance was found in a cell Friday at the prison where two employees were killed about two months ago.
Iowa StateCedar Valley Daily Times

CAPITOL CORNER: Snapshots from Iowa news

This past week was very slow in the Iowa House as it ended up we members were on call, but did not get called in. As members, we have all given our input on the budget and tax proposals that are being considered. So the past week negotiations continued among the House Speaker, the Senate Majority Leader and the governor concerning the these issues. I am told we are very close. By the time you read this, decisions will probably have mostly been made.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

2 Illinois men charged in US Capitol riots

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two Illinois men are facing numerous charges after allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Douglas K. Wangler and Bruce J. Harrison have each been charged with:. Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Disorderly and disruptive...
PoliticsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Capitol Digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa residents can try their hand at fishing without buying a state license during a free fishing weekend next month. The DNR is waiving the state fishing license requirement for June 4-6, but all other regulations will remain in effect. Joe Larscheid, fisheries...
Maryland StateBoston Globe

Virginia holds off Maryland to capture NCAA men’s lacrosse championship

Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland, 17-16, to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship in East Hartford, Conn. The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season. The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Maryland beat Navy, 20-13, in 1975. The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter. Maryland scored four times in a 4-minute, 16-second span to cut it to 16-15. Moore made it a two-goal game with 3:35 left, but Anthony DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16. Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, picked up a ground ball and shot from 7 yards, but Rode was able to make the save and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.
Oregon StatePosted by
Indy100

7 Trump-voting counties in Oregon are so mad at the election result they want to secede from the state

Seven counties are so furious about its government that they want to secede from Oregon. Five rural counties have voted in favour of the “Greater Idaho” movement in which Idaho would be expanded to include their counties – joining another two that supported the idea last year – because they claim Oregon doesn’t represent their conservative values.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
