Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that we’re nearing the end of the season, and also the Kevin – Madison wedding!. The good news that we can share now is quite simple: The finale is going to be airing before too long! In just a matter of hours the season 5 finale will be here and with that, you will see whether or not these two characters actually tie the knot. Of course, beyond that we wonder if the show will bring any other twists to the table.