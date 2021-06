State and local resources are the primary source of funding for public higher education, yet those funds have steadily diminished in recent years. If you think the federal government has bailed out colleges and universities with its massive amounts of relief funding, you'd be wrong. Add up state and local allocations of about $108 billion in fiscal year 2020, generated through taxes, lottery receipts, mineral and resource extraction revenue and state-funded endowments, and you'd get a more accurate idea about the primary sources of funding for public higher education, as laid out in a new analysis by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.