newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

15 now infected multi-county E. coli outbreak linked to yogurt

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fX5RT_0aCMeW3p00

There are now 15 confirmed cases of E. coli in five counties linked to yogurt from an Eastern Washington dairy farm, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Nine of those cases resulted in hospitalization, according to the latest data as of May 25. Cases have been reported in Benton, Clark, King, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties.

The DOH announced May 15 that the cases were likely linked to a PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy, which issued a voluntary recall of the products.

Anyone who has a PCC Community Market or Pure Eire brand yogurt at home should not eat it and should throw it away.

The DOH is continuing to investigate the outbreak.

Get the latest information here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yogurt#Multi#E Coli Outbreak#Hospitalization#The Department Of Health#Pure Eire Dairy#Pcc Community Market Or#Cox Media Group#Doh#Walla Walla Counties#Snohomish#Farm#Voluntary Recall#Benton#King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Nationwide recall of organic mushrooms initiated because of Listeria risks

Although company officials did not report how the contamination was discovered, Marquis Worldwide Speciality Inc. is recalling its organic enoki mushrooms because of concerns about Listeria monocytogenes. The company in Industry, CA, is warning consumers to throw away the fresh mushrooms even if they don’t look or smell spoiled, according...
Food Safetyava360.com

USDA says E. coli O157:H7 outbreak likely linked to ground beef

Federal officials have concluded investigation of a previously unrevealed multi-state foodborne illness outbreak. Ground beef was identified as the likely source of the E. Coli O157:H7 behind the infections. The only details provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture were the name of the pathogen and the suspected source. The...
Food SafetyFOXBusiness

Over 130K pounds of chicken products recalled over possible listeria contamination

More than 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken products are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a recall notice for the frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken items that were packaged on Jan. 25, 2021; Jan. 26, 2021; March 23, 2021; and March 24, 2021.
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

DOH: 44 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Friday

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 44 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the cumulative total cases to 36,076 statewide. 51% of the state's population has also been vaccinated. Starting last week, DOH began reporting probable COVID-19 cases hoping it provides a more complete account of infections. According...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: Fewer than 1,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 941 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,536 on Thursday, May 27. There were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,163 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.
Wood County, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Wood County Closes Beach for Elevated E. coli Levels

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A Central Wisconsin beach is closed for the time being over bacteria concerns in the water. According to a release from Ben Jeffrey, the Wood County Health Department Environmental Health Supervisor, North Wood County Park Beach has been closed. The beach is closed due to high levels of E. coli noted in initial beach water samples taken on May 18th. Water samples at beaches are routinely taken by the county Health Department to monitor bacteria levels.
Food SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Public health alert issued for nearly 131,000 pounds of frozen chicken amid listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Federal inspectors issued a public health alert Monday for roughly 130,860 pounds of frozen chicken products due to listeria contamination concerns. The frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken products were distributed by Houston-based Big Daddy Foods Inc. and further distributed to Florida food bank consumers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
AgricultureConsumerAffairs

CDC warns of salmonella infections tied to backyard poultry

Public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are taking a look into recent outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry. To date, the CDC reports that 163 people in 43 U.S. states have reported becoming ill -- with 34 hospitalizations and no deaths so far. One-third of the reports are for children under the age of five.
Agriculture921wlhr.com

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Backyard Poultry Farms

At least nine people in Georgia have been sickened with salmonella from poultry raised in their backyards. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC reports that as of May 20, 2021, a total of 163 people infected with one of the outbreak strains have been reported from 43 states, including Georgia, and the Carolinas.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Investigations ongoing in Hepatitis A outbreak linked to dates

More than 30 Hepatitis A infections potentially linked to eating dates are being investigated in the United Kingdom. Since the start of this year 31 people have fallen ill in different parts of England and Wales and a number of them reported eating dates. Those sick range in age from 6 to 93 years old and 25 have been hospitalized.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

This Food Is Linked to the Most Illness Outbreaks in the U.S., Data Shows

When it comes to what we eat on a daily basis, there is such a wide spectrum in terms of quality, nutritional value, cost, and even safety. And it's that last factor that we probably consider the least when deciding what food to put into our bodies. Sure, we all know certain foods are bad for our health while others have amazing scientifically proven benefits, but there is a lot most of us don't know about the safety of certain products. For example, what is the most dangerous food when it comes to foodborne illness outbreaks? The answer, according to a detailed analysis of decades of data, just may surprise you.
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

FDA raises flags about onion farm linked to massive Salmonella outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a report on its investigation of the Salmonella Newport outbreak that caused more than 1,600 reported illnesses in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. The outbreak was linked through epidemiology and traceback to whole red onions supplied by...