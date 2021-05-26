15 now infected multi-county E. coli outbreak linked to yogurt

There are now 15 confirmed cases of E. coli in five counties linked to yogurt from an Eastern Washington dairy farm, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.

Nine of those cases resulted in hospitalization, according to the latest data as of May 25. Cases have been reported in Benton, Clark, King, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties.

The DOH announced May 15 that the cases were likely linked to a PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy, which issued a voluntary recall of the products.

Anyone who has a PCC Community Market or Pure Eire brand yogurt at home should not eat it and should throw it away.

The DOH is continuing to investigate the outbreak.

Get the latest information here.

©2021 Cox Media Group