newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Symmetra Set to Receive "Awesome" Skin, Overwatch Devs Say

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian DPS hero, Symmetra, hasn't had a new skin released in a year and a half. Could that be about to change?. According to Overwatch, developers: yes! The Symmetra-skin-drought appears to be reaching its end. Her last cosmetic, Marammat Symmetra, was released in November 2020 as part of her restoration challenge 18 months ago. Now, fans and mains shouldn't have to wait much longer for new cosmetics to outfit their favorite hero.

www.dbltap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Blizzard#Game Developers#Dps#Overwatch Summer Games#Dbltap#Legendary Event Skins#Awesome#Indian Dps Hero#Mains#Senior Concept Artist#Hope#Cosmetics#Legendary Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch 'Funky Baptiste' Anniversary 2021 Skin Revealed

Blizzard has revealed a unique Anniversary 2021 event skin for Baptiste—"Funky Baptiste." The skin was revealed on Twitter via the official Overwatch profile in a tweet published only two hours following the Anniversary event announcement this past Sunday, May 16. In the reveal, Blizzard encouraged its players to "light up the dance floor" and "groove past your enemies" using the skin when the Anniversary celebration goes live on May 18.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Overwatch’ Anniversary 2021: Here’s The First New Event Skin

The Overwatch Anniversary 2021 event is just a couple of days away. If recent events are anything to go by, there will be eight or so new skins on offer, and Blizzard has revealed the first new one that will be available. As teased in the event trailer, the skin is for healer extraordinaire Baptiste, and it has a disco theme.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Good Smile Nendoroid Overwatch Torbjörn: Classic Skin Edition for $15.78

From the massively popular team-based shooter 'Overwatch' comes a Nendoroid of Torbjörn! This Nendoroid is fully articulated and features a double jointed neck joint, allowing for a variety of posing options! His Rivet Gun, Forge Hammer, and an Armor Pack are all included to display him fighting with or against other heroes.
CancerPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Fan Creates a Pink Ana Skin Concept

An artist by the name of Eva Cringle, also known as Evanyla, created a Pink Ana Breast Cancer awareness skin concept similar to the game’s already existing Pink Mercy skin in Overwatch. The Pink Mercy skin is one of the more iconic skins in the game, and it has been...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Anniversary 2021 Skins Have Neat Easter Eggs

Some eagle-eyed Overwatch fans and players have been making connections between the recently released skins and popular culture. Blizzard announced that the Overwatch Anniversary 2021 event will run from Tuesday, May 18 through to Tuesday, June 8—three full weeks of celebratory content. Of course, what party would be complete without gifts and prizes? Players have the chance to earn five unique legendary skins for their favorite heroes for the duration of the event.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Black Cat Sombra Skin Announced

Overwatch Black Cat Sombra skin was announced for the fifth anniversary of the game. As is the case every year, Overwatch will be releasing a handful of skins and other cosmetics to celebrate the game’s fifth year. Alongside, Funky Baptiste and Venus Moira, Sombra will wear a new skin —...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 4

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Player Has the Most Unexpected Shiny Encounter

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will know that catching shiny Pokemon is not easy. In fact, many players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite will never catch a shiny Pokemon. That said, while the odds are against players, there are many hardcore players who dedicate hours and hours to hunting down Shiny Pokemon. That said, sometimes players will spend dozens and dozens of hours tracking down specific shinies, and other times, shinies come looking for them.
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Apex Legends – How to Move While Emoting

The latest bug to hit Apex Legends is a silly one that players in the community are having fun with. Instead of being an issue like Wattson’s fences not working, it’s simply about moving while using emotes. This has led to a bunch of ridiculous animations of characters jumping around emoting. Continue reading our guide below to learn how to move while emoting. Or if you’d prefer, we also have a video too.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Valorant 5-Player Queues in the Works According to Dev

Valorant released last year for PC. The game managed to fuse an economy system reminiscent of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with class-based abilities gameplay similar to games like Overwatch. While competitive matches are a core part of the overall experience, many players want to see changes made in regard to the queue system. According to a Riot Games developer, Valorant 5-player queues are planning to be introduced in the future.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get a Shiny Ponyta in Pokemon GO

Shiny Ponyta in Pokemon GO is a beautiful variant of its original form, with blue flames instead of red on its back. If you love Ponyta and want to add a shiny version to your collection, here's what you can do. Ponyta is a Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, which...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Overwatch 3.11 Update Patch Notes | Anniversary event and skins - GameRevolution

There are eight new Overwatch Anniversary skins. They are:. Cybermedic Ana (Week 1 Challenge) Birds of Paradise Echo (Week 2 Challenge) 8 Ball Wrecking Ball (Week 3 Challenge) Just keep in mind that Anniversary events have gear from all of the other loot boxes in the event so the chances of getting this year’s specific gear is a big smaller than it would be in any other event. However, everyone who logs in during the event gets a free Legendary loot box.
Video GamesGamespot

5v5 Coming to Overwatch 2 - Devs Breakdown PVP Changes

Overwatch 2 developers made a game changing announcement as the way PVP is played in Overwatch 2 will fundamentally change. Overwatch 2 will feature 5v5 gameplay a change from the 6v6 that fans are familiar with from the original Overwatch game. This video outlines this change, changes to role queue, and explaining the change.