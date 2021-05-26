newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers GM John Lynch reveals details of Jeff Wilson’s knee injury

By NBCS Bay Area
49erswebzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. underwent recently surgery that will keep him sidelined into the regular season. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' John Lynch reveals when Kyle Shanahan started drawing...

www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#American Football#Quarterback#Gm#Ohio State#The Cris Collinsworth#Nfl Network#Ea Sports#Twitter Share#Facebook Flip#Cris Collinsworth 49ers#News 49ers#Madden Nfl Rating#Rookies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLninernoise.com

3 free agents 49ers should consider with NFL Draft complete

The 49ers have rounded out their 90-man offseason roster after the 2021 NFL Draft, yet these three still-available free agents would be worth targeting. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have long put an emphasis on days two and three of the NFL Draft on grabbing players they felt had a legitimate chance of making the regular-season 53-man roster.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ George Kittle on Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance dynamic: “Competition’s what makes you a good football player”

1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo figures to be the starting quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. At some point, though, whether it be this year or in the more distant future, Trey Lance will take the reins. After all, the Niners traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft to acquire the former North Dakota State star quarterback.
NFLatlantanews.net

9 Observations from the 49ers 2021 NFL Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced the dates and times for their highly-anticipated 2021 regular season slate of games as well as their preseason opponents. This season debuts the league's expansion of regular season contests. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams waive former 49ers LS Colin Holba, what’s next?

The LA Rams certainly took the hint, didn’t they? Moments after we scolded the LA Rams for squandering a precious roster spot on the team’s third long snapper, the LA Rams released former San Francisco 49ers longs snapper Colin Holba after claiming Tennessee Titans’ long snapper Matt Orzech off waivers.
NFLMercury News

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan clarifies how they pursued Packers’ star Aaron Rodgers

Kyle Shanahan made the actual call. Not just on drafting 49ers quarterback Trey Lance to the 49ers, but on possibly trading for Aaron Rodgers, instead. Shanahan clarified Monday exactly how the 49ers investigated whether Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP and a Northern California native, was available before the draft. “The...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan explains how trading up made things easier for the 49ers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers sat at No. 3 for over a month, and even when they were on the clock, no one was 100 percent sure who they were drafting. We knew it would be a quarterback, but which one? Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch remained secretive throughout the whole process.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo appreciated John Lynch’s honesty through 49ers’ draft process

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't see his current situation as awkward. Yes, the San Francisco 49ers drafted his successor, Trey Lance, with the No. 3 overall pick. Yes, Garoppolo will be expected to mentor the young quarterback. Yes, Garoppolo very much wants to hold onto the starting job as long as possible.
NFLNBC Sports

Jed York: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch were on the same page with QB process

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York was a witness to the chaos that occurred between former head coach Jim Harbaugh and G.M. Trent Baalke prior to Harbaugh’s departure from the franchise following the 2014 season. With that experience as a background, York is extremely content to see how current head...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers roster: Predicting safety depth chart after drafting Talanoa Hufanga

The 49ers are hoping rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga can make an early impact, yet his presence shakes up the team’s depth chart at the position. The San Francisco 49ers needed to solve two primary issues at safety heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. For starters, they needed to add some...
NFLtwinspires.com

Trey Lance tied for second-best odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trey Lance's odds of winning the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award skyrocketed after being chosen third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The former North Dakota State star is currently tied with Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields — now a member of the Chicago Bears — for the second-best odds (+600) to win the honor.
NFLtheorion.com

The 49ers select the next face of their franchise

The San Francisco 49ers have selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third pick of the 2021 NFL draft. The 49ers acquired the third overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange for the third pick, the 49ers sent Miami the 12th pick this year as well as a first and third round pick in 2022 and a first round pick for the 2023 season.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

How have the 49ers tackled their injury woes? By adding more durable players

After pass rusher Dee Ford missed 15 games with a back injury last year, the 49ers signed a pass rusher, Samson Ebukam, who hasn’t missed a game in his four-season career. And after center Weston Richburg missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury, the 49ers signed a center, Alex Mack, who hasn’t missed a game in 10 of his 12 NFL seasons.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers offseason quarterback depth chart with Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco, Josh Rosen, Josh Johnson, Jimmy Garoppolo, sports season, Rich Scangarello, National Football League, Nate Sudfeld, North Dakota State Bison football. Trey Lance after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL Draft (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The 49ers have a deep...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Peter King weighs in on the 49ers’ secrecy heading into the draft

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Even Trey Lance had no idea that the San Francisco 49ers intended to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick. The team was very secretive following a massive trade on March 26. Everyone knew it was for a quarterback, but no one knew which quarterback it would be. There was still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers' plan.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers roster: 6 players with roster spot is in jeopardy after NFL draft

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have a number of players with some roster uncertainty after the 2021 NFL draft. More San Francisco 49ers News. 2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper, other experts hand...
NFLchatsports.com

49ers waive RB Austin Walter

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they’ve waived running back Austin Walter. This comes after the team selected two running backs in the 2021 NFL Draft. Both Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell are expected to make the roster, which leaves Walter as the odd man out. It would have been...
NFLMerced Sun-Star

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.