Illinois State

MVC Tournament | Hanna's 2 HRs lead Indiana State past Illinois State, DBU knocks off Valpo

By Todd Hefferman
The Southern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — Ellison Hanna hit two no-doubt home runs to lead Indiana State past Illinois State in the second game of the day Wednesday at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Geremy Guerrero, the MVC Pitcher of the Year did the rest for the Sycamores, shutting down the Redbirds to the...

thesouthern.com
