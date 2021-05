At the top of a sheer, rugged cliff-face, George Vandenberg can spot what most of us have rarely seen. “See right there?” he said. “And there?” He pointed to a few well-camouflaged tan forms. The untrained eye would not have noticed them. What can be on a sheer rock cliff, other than, more rocks? But Vandenberg knows it is a prime spot for the animal he often combs the backcountry looking for.