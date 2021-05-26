I-24 Westbound back open following crash at 10mm

The West Kentucky Star reports that deputies arrested a Paducah, KY man yesterday after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says he violated a domestic violence order for the 14th time. While conducting surveillance at a home on Clements Street, McCracken County detectives reportedly saw 38-year-old Woody Blair on the front porch. Detectives say Blair was known to have a Kentucky Domestic Violence Order barring him from being within 500 feet of the home. During a search of the home, he was reportedly found hiding in a bedroom. Blair was arrested and charged with violating a Kentucky domestic violence order. He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail. Authorities say Blair has 13 previous arrested for violating Kentucky domestic violence orders.