You know what would go great with your craft beer? Some music. Few things go together like drinking craft beer and listening to music. It’s a combination so universal, it’s no wonder why brewers like to have their beverages associated with their customers’ favorite bands and artists. Some have even brewed beers with the style and artistry of these musicians in mind. In fact, Felipe Reinoso Carvalho, Ph. D., a researcher in Brussels who found you can enhance the flavor perception of your favorite brew by listening to the right jams. You’re constantly surrounded by sensory stimuli, like sound, sensation, scent, and color — all of which influence your taste. You wouldn’t think music would have such an impact on taste; but science proves otherwise. So, drop by Peaks and Pints today, listen to our jukebox and you gather all the beers in our to-go flight, Peaks and Pints Pilot Program: Song Beers On The Fly.