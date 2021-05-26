Stella’s Homemade Breads 'flying off the shelves'

DeMOTTE — The Good Neighbor Food Pantry will add another time slot for food pick up. Starting May 26, the last Wednesday of the every month, from 5-7 p.m., will be available for those who cannot come during morning hours. The pantry will continue to be open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It is located at 715 7th St. SW, behind Casey’s General Store, DeMotte.