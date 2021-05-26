Stella’s Homemade Breads 'flying off the shelves'
DEMOTTE, Ind.– Four and a half years ago, Crystal Watson started baking fresh bread. One weekend ago, she freshly opened her new business in Demotte, Indiana, Stella’s Homemade Breads. Watson began baking and selling her bread at the Farmer’s Market in Rensselaer, then moving on to sell it at the Demotte Farmer’s Market, and eventually the Wheatfield Farmer’s market. Since then, Watson has been baking her bread in her newly opened building, “Stella’s Homemade Breads”.www.fordcountyrecord.com