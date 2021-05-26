Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Motte, IN

Stella’s Homemade Breads 'flying off the shelves'

By TORI SMITH KVP Intern
fordcountyrecord.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEMOTTE, Ind.– Four and a half years ago, Crystal Watson started baking fresh bread. One weekend ago, she freshly opened her new business in Demotte, Indiana, Stella’s Homemade Breads. Watson began baking and selling her bread at the Farmer’s Market in Rensselaer, then moving on to sell it at the Demotte Farmer’s Market, and eventually the Wheatfield Farmer’s market. Since then, Watson has been baking her bread in her newly opened building, “Stella’s Homemade Breads”.

www.fordcountyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Business
City
Rensselaer, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
De Motte, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bread#Cooking#Food Drink#Chocolate Cake#Open Kitchen#Local Food#Sales#The Wheatfield Farmer#Banana Banana Nut#Homemade Breads#Fresh Bread#Sixteen Loaves#Pineapple Upside#Flying#Selling#Demotte Market#Pictures#Husband#Spencer Park#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Newsbug.info

Good Neighbor Food Pantry adds another time slot for pickup

DeMOTTE — The Good Neighbor Food Pantry will add another time slot for food pick up. Starting May 26, the last Wednesday of the every month, from 5-7 p.m., will be available for those who cannot come during morning hours. The pantry will continue to be open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It is located at 715 7th St. SW, behind Casey’s General Store, DeMotte.