Sidney, MT

Sidney business asks for fair treatment in sign issue

By Mark Berryman editor@sidneyherald.com
Sidney Herald
 3 days ago

A couple of Sidney business owners approached council members at the most recent meeting and asked about a sign they had been placing on the sidewalk at the corner of 2nd Street and Central Avenue. Heidy MacGrady Billie Hillesland, owners of Mimi’s Kitchen, asked for clarification and options for placing an A-frame sign at the corner.

