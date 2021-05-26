Sidney business asks for fair treatment in sign issue

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that we have beds available at the Community Garden location for those who wish to grow their own produce but do not have the space. There are still beds left, they are 4’ by 8’ and can be rented for the growing season for $20 per bed. The Community Garden location is just South of the parking lot here at the Extension Office (1499 N. Central Ave.) and includes a limited amount of tools and a water spigot that renters are welcome to use. Applications to rent the beds can be picked up at the Extension Office.