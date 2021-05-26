Our First Look at RADIANT BLACK #5 with Eduardo Ferigato and Natália Marques Making the Issue Bigger

If you’ve been reading Radiant Black from the beginning, I don’t have to tell you that this is a superhero comic you should be reading. The story follows Nathan Burnett, a failed writer who’s forced to move back home with his folks after his finances take a turn for the worse. One night while out with his high school buddy Marshall, Nathan discovers a black orb known as Radiant that endows him with incredible abilities. Radiant Black #4 is a shocking issue that lives up to its title “ Everything Changes” in a bigger way than comic fans will ever imagine. Writer Kyle Higgins and artist Marcelo Costa continue to take us on an incredible journey about starting over, embracing failure, and the strength it takes to be a hero.