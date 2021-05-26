newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Our First Look at RADIANT BLACK #5 with Eduardo Ferigato and Natália Marques Making the Issue Bigger

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently found out that artist Eduardo Ferigato (Trials of Ultraman) and colorist Natália Marques are joining Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa to tackle the supersized Radiant Black #5 that wraps up the first story arc in the phenomenal comic series. Now, we have a look at the work that these amazing artists are contributing thanks to Image Comics. The comic just feels so huge in this preview and I love it. Talking about bringing in Ferigato and Marques, Higgins said:

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiant Black#Image Comics#Radiant Red#Colorist Nat Lia Marques#Love#Phenomenal#Pages#Ultraman#Fallout#Trials#Lockport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Radiant Black’ #4 review

If you’ve been reading Radiant Black from the beginning, I don’t have to tell you that this is a superhero comic you should be reading. The story follows Nathan Burnett, a failed writer who’s forced to move back home with his folks after his finances take a turn for the worse. One night while out with his high school buddy Marshall, Nathan discovers a black orb known as Radiant that endows him with incredible abilities. Radiant Black #4 is a shocking issue that lives up to its title “ Everything Changes” in a bigger way than comic fans will ever imagine. Writer Kyle Higgins and artist Marcelo Costa continue to take us on an incredible journey about starting over, embracing failure, and the strength it takes to be a hero.
Comicsgeekcastradio.com

412 – Image Comics – Radiant Black #3 and 4!!!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:04:22 — 56.9MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More. In Episode 412 of The Pull Bag join TFG1Mike and The Hales, Edward and Kendra as they continue their deep dive into the world of RADIANT BLACK! This is the new creator own series from Kyle Higgins, Marcelo Costa, and Becca Carey at Image Comics!!! This terrific trio spoil the hell outta issues 3 and 4!!!! Who is Nathan Burnett really, and what is his creative process? The TPB team finds out in issue 3, and then in issue 4 EVERYTHING CHANGES! Stay Radiant everyone, and read this new series! As always Make Your Great Escape Into Comics!!!
Comicsdailydead.com

Q&A: Ed Piskor Discusses the Creative Freedom and Unsettling Horrors of His New Comic Book Series RED ROOM

The deadly corners of cyberspace are home to sadistic killers and the bloodthirsty fans who fuel them in Ed Piskor's new comic book series Red Room. With the first issue of Piskor's Red Room now available from Fantagraphics, we caught up with the talented and bold artist to discuss the creative freedom of his new series, how real-life online horrors inspired Red Room, and more!
EntertainmentInside Pulse

Image Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Thriller The Dead Hand Gets Collected From Fan Fave Radiant Black Writer!

Image Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Thriller The Dead Hand Gets Collected From Fan Fave Radiant Black Writer!. Solicitation and cover below. Carter Carlson was a highly decorated operative during the Cold War. But in the Fall of 1991, as the Soviet Union collapsed, Carter discovered a secret that not only changed his life… but also altered the course of history. Now, as the mysterious “Dead Hand” threatens to end the world once again, the only thing standing in its way is the relationship between four old spies, a secret town, and a special little boy.
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Superman: Red and Blue #3 – Legends of Metropolis

Superman: Red and Blue #3 – Jesse J. Holland, Michel Fiffe, Brandon Thomas, Nick Spencer, James Stokoe, Writers; Laura Braga, Michel Fiffe, Berat Pekmezci, Christian Ward, James Stokoe, Artists; Hi-Fi, Colorist. Ray – 9/10. Ray: It’s another collection of two-toned Superman stories, but this month’s installments are a little more...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AHOY First Look: Black’s Myth #2 covers and solicit

Courtesy of AHOY Comics, we have a first look at Black’s Myth #2 solicitation and covers. The first issue of Black’s Myth is set to debut in comic book shops on July 7th, check out the solicitation for that here, and it’s a story about Janie “Strummer” Jones, just an ordinary werewolf PI, trying to make it on the mean streets of LA. It’s a punk rock horror series by Eric Palicki and Wendell Cavalcanti.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Jen Bartel joins Wonder Girl #1 cover line-up

DC's next Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, is getting the spotlight while on her path to greatness in the upcoming comic book series Wonder Girl. For the occasion, DC has recruited some all-star artists to draw variant covers for the May 18 debut. In addition to the main cover by series...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Extraordinary to Spawn Universe, Thank FOC It's 28th of May, 2021

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
MoviesIGN

New Snake Eyes Poster and First Look Images Revealed

With Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins creeping closer to release, Paramount Pictures has released a new batch of images giving us a closer look at the heroes and villains of this prequel movie. Check out the slideshow gallery below for a better look at Henry Golding's ninja hero, along with...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Radiant Black, Becstar, Nottingham Gets Fifth Printing

PrintWatch: Nottingham, the five-issue reinvention of the legend of Robin Hood by David Hazan, Shane Connery Volk and Luca Romano from Mad Cave Studios, has been burning through the print runs and now Nottingham #1 has gone to a fifth printing, out on the 14th of July. It will be joined in that with fourth printings of Nottingham #2, third printings of Nottingham #3 and a second printing of Nottingham #4, all out on the same day as the first printing of the final issue, Nottingham #5. Which is very handy.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Woman Is Spinning Her Future In Current Marvel Comics

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PERÉZ (A) • Did you think, just because there were some done-in-one crazy action issues, that this arc WASN'T SERIOUS?!?!?!. • You are WRONG, True Believer, as this issue picks up all the Keyser Soze clues we've been leaving around and slaps you in the face with them.
Video GamesSiliconera

KOF XV Character Designer Suggests Leona Has an ‘Important Mission’

We haven’t heard too much about The King of Fighters XV’s possible storylines. However, new information from Character Designer Tomohiro Nakata implied something could be up for one person. The KOF XV Leona concept art commentary mentioned she has “a very important mission” this time around. Here’s the official tweet...
ComicsComicBook

Todd McFarlane Offers New Details for Spawn's Universe

Todd McFarlane made a big announcement earlier this year when he confirmed that he was expanding the world of Spawn with brand new comics, turning the ongoing solo series into "Spawn's Universe." The collection of comics will have three solo titles and one team book when they're all said and done, and McFarlane says it's an idea he's had for years and something he should have done a long time ago. Speaking in an interview that appears in the back pages of this week's Spawn #318, McFarlane says the idea of an expanded universe was something they kicked around in the first year of Image Comics but reaching Spawn #300 was the catalyst he needed to try it for real.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Spiral Director Hopes to See the Franchise Branch Out with More 'Saw'

With the return of the Saw through Spiral, the long-running horror franchise has been alive and kicking since 2004. We've had a total of eight films within the John Kramer Jigsaw-ga, and while Spiral has certainly tethered itself to the world of Saw, director Darren Bousman embarked on a new film that was going to move on to the next act of the Saw universe.