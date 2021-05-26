'The Challenge': Jamie Chung Teases Possible Return for 'All Stars' (Exclusive)

Jamie Chung is experiencing a rebirth. Not only is the former Real World: San Diego star doing a 180 when it comes to her acting career—the catalyst being her role as the powerful Ji-Ah in Lovecraft Country—but she’s also embracing her platform in a whole new way. The recent uptick in hate crimes against Asian Americans has "lit something in me that I've never felt before," says Chung, who quite literally wore her heart—and strength—on her sleeve at this year’s SAG awards, donning a red clutch emblazoned with the words "Stop Asian Hate." That’s why when it came time for us to choose a cover star for our fourth digital issue, The Power Issue, no one seemed better suited than the actress.