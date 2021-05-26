'The Challenge': Jamie Chung Teases Possible Return for 'All Stars' (Exclusive)
Jamie Chung has a successful career for herself in the entertainment industry, appearing in projects such as Once Upon a Time, The Gifted and Lovecraft Country. For those who have been following the actor's career, you know that she actually got her start in reality television. She first appeared on Real World: San Diego in 2004 and went on to take part in The Challenge. When asked whether she would go back to her roots for The Challenge: All Stars, which is currently airing on Paramount+, Chung said that she wouldn't rule it out.popculture.com