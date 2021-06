The poet, philosopher, and comedian Michael Bernard Loggins does not have a cell phone number or an email because he “wants to participate in life.”. Instead, he carries pens and markers with him as he takes the bus around the city to his favorite places: Adobe Books, the volunteer-run punk record store Thrillhouse Records, and, McDonald’s. At all of these places, he hangs out and writes notes for people on small sheets of paper. He also writes in his notebook and philosophizes with those around him “What is your biggest fear?” he sometimes asks.