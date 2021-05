When NBA players are asked if “this year will be different,” responses typically come in one of two forms. When the question is, admittedly less often, posed to defending champions or proven winners, the answer is a quick no. They’ve won in the past, so why would anything change in the future? When the question is asked of players and teams that haven’t won, the answer is yes. The team has invariably figured out what went wrong in the past and is ready to put their new plan into action and win the championship.