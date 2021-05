When it comes to veterans, Pahrump is well-known as a community that cares deeply for these men and women who have served the country. Former military service members have often sacrificed their own personal pursuits and happiness, and even their physical and mental health, in their effort to ensure America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave, and this weekend, area residents will have the chance to once again show just how much they support their local veterans during the two-day Forget-Me-Not campaign.